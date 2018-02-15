SHIVAMOGGA: THE outbreak of gastroenteritis in Maidolalu village of Bhadravathi claimed one more life on Tuesday late night taking the toll to four. The deceased is Hussain Saab (72). As many as 27 people were admitted to McGann and a private hospital in the city as they fell ill after consuming the contaminated water.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, DHO Dr Hanumanthappa said seven samples out of 10 taken out from one area in the village turned out to be positive. It shows significant presence of faecal matter in the contaminated water that was supplied to the villagers.

The result of water samples collected from different areas of the village remained negative, he said.

“Now, we have to go for culture of the water that confirms about the organism responsible for it. As per the hanging drop method, we came to know that it is cholera. We do a hanging drop to test for cholera, that turned to be positive. For confirmation, we have to get a report of the water culture. We are waiting for it”, the DHO said.

Water sourced from borewells are supplied to tank and from there it is supplied to houses. A compensation of `2 lakh has been given to the families of those who died in the incident, DC M Lokesh said.

PDO suspended

PDO G Ramesh has been suspended on the charge of not supplying pure drinking water to the village. The Gram panchayat is directed to take action against the water man of the village. Taluk executive officer, taluk health officer and AEE have submitted a report.