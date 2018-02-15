Unregulated use of tripods could harm the monument. Hence, the ASI has made it mandatory to take prior permission for using equipment for shooting

SHRAVANABELAGOLA:Ahead of Mahamastakabhisheka, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has banned use of tripods and flying of drones near the monolith of Lord Bahubali in Shravanabelagola.

The order comes in the wake of increasing devotee rush at Vindhyagiri hills where the 58-foot tall monolith is located. Unregulated use of tripods could harm the monuments on Vindhyagiri hills hence the ASI has made it mandatory to take prior permission for using equipment for shooting the veneration ceremony. The permission for flying drones has also been turned down by both ASI and DG Civil Aviation.

A senior official from ASI, told The New Indian Express that the restrictions have been imposed under Archeological Sites and Remains (amendments and validation) Act, 2010. The official said that online applications have been made available for those who wish to shoot Mahamastakabhisheka using tripods.

“Keeping in mind the safety of monolith, the restrictions are being imposed. However, usage of tripods can be allowed with prior permission. The seeker has to pay ASI `50,000 and another `50,000 as security deposit which is refundable. The drone flying around important monuments has been cleared by DG Civil Aviation and ASI head office in New Delhi,” the official explained.

The ASI has been working on upkeep of monolith and monuments in Shravanbelagola that was built in 986 AD. The ASI takes up chemical washing of statue before and after anointing ceremony. This season, the ASI has created boundary wall for Vindhyagiri hills and also provided new steps where there was a requirement or demand from the Jain mutt.

“It’s important that no vibration is caused around the monolith. Sighting the same reason, the permission for cable car was denied few years ago,” the official noted.The ASI has also provided separate steps for palanquin bearers. Safety railings have been added in Vindhyagiri and Chandragiri hills.