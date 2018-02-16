GUDIBANDE (CHIKKABALLAPUR): A woman, who was depressed after giving birth to her third girl child, committed suicide after killing all her three daughters on Thursday. She pushed all three of them into a well in a farm on the outskirts of the village, waited till they died, and then jumped into the same well.

The incident took place in Jodi Hanumanthapura village of Gudibande taluk in Chikkaballapur district on Thursday evening. The deceased are Naga Shree (30), daughters Nava Shree (5) Divya Shree (3) and a two-month-old baby. Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Karthik Reddy said that she had given birth to the third girl child two months ago and was depressed over the fact that it was a girl. After the delivery, she had reportedly told her family members that she did not want to live. According to Krishnappa, a villager, Naga Shree was married to Gangaraju, a farmer, ten years ago, after her parents died. There was no problem between husband and wife or with family members. Naga Shree was keen on having a baby boy. As the third one too turned out to be a girl, she went into depression.

Another villager Ramachandrappa said that though her relatives told her to take good care of herself and her children, she insisted on wanting a baby boy. She could not come out of the depression despite support from family members and took the extreme step on Thursday, he said. Gudibande Police registered a case.