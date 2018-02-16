BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday announced a tie-up with SAP SE to train 5,000 youths from the socio-economically underprivileged category for a year. The collaboration will be under the ‘Yuva Yuga’ campaign, an industry-led IT skill development programme initiated by the Department of IT and Biotechnology.

Making the announcement at the ‘Blockchain Conclave’ held in the city, IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge said, “Yuva-Yuga is a path-breaking platform to advance industry skills. We aim to create a bigger and more employable talent pool trained in all the new skills across the state. The programme makes graduates more responsible and even works with dropouts as well. Once Karnataka is skill-ready, it will definitely earn investments for the state.”