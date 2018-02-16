BENGALURU: Issuing ration cards to priority households or Below Poverty Line (BPL) families will be a breeze, as the State government will launch an initiative to issue them on the spot on production of income certificates.

Addressing a press meet, U T Khader, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, said that the initiative will be launched on February 20. Beneficiaries, who have applied for BPL cards in the third phase of ration card distribution, are eligible to get the cards on the spot."People with an income level of less than `1.2 lakh will be issued cards on the spot. The printed version will be dispatched to their address within a week via post," he said.

Previously, he said, that the facility was extended for people with disability, pensioners and others. Now, it has been extended to all BPL applications, he said. Apart from people awaiting new cards, people who

have BPL cards and want to update them can also benefit from the initiative, he said.