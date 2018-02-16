BENGALURU: The National Human Rights Commission has taken up a suo motu case over the death of five people due acute gastroenteritis at Maidolalu village in Bhadravati taluk of Shivamogga district. It has issued a notice to the Karnataka Chief Secretary ordering the state to submit a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. Thirty five others were also hospitalised in the case.

The commission also said this is a serious issue of violation of the right to life and health of the victims as drinking water is a basic amenity and the state is bound to ensure its uncontaminated supply.

Already, District Health Officer Dr Hanumanthappa has confirmed with Express that seven out of 10 samples taken from one area in the village turned out to be positive for gastroenteritis infection. There is significant presence of faecal matter in the contaminated water that was supplied to the villagers.

DC M Lokesh said the families of the victims will be given `2 lakh as compensation.