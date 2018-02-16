RAICHUR: A man from Raichur, who was battling technical odds of Aadhaar enrolment and administration apathy, finally has something to cheer about. Syed Samsuddin Husain, a city municipal council contract labourer, and his son on Thursday secured their Aadhaar cards, an essential unique identification number required to avail a slew of government and banking services.

On January 30, The New Indian Express had reported about the technical glitch in this case and it is learnt from the district Aadhaar coordinator that after the report, the process of correcting the error was expedited.

Basheer, district Aadhaar coordinator, said, “After the story appeared in The New Indian Express, Husain got a call from the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) to visit the district office. The state coordinator was also told to expedite the process. The state coordinator then deleted Husain’s son’s data, including fingerprint. Then, I got a direction to do fresh enrolment of the father-son duo. Now, new numbers have been generated.”

Husain, thanking this newspaper, said: “Though I travelled to Delhi and Bengaluru and spent over `30,000, nothing had happened. Because of the coverage in The New Indian Express, I got the card. I am very happy.”

Husain’s enrolment was rejected for the last seven years ever since he applied for Aadhaar in 2011. In all, he had made nine attempts to enrol but was rejected as his fingerprint mismatched with his son’s Aadhaar number. Due to this error, his son’s number too was inactive.

Husain, a city municipal council contract labourer, visited the head office of UIDAI in Delhi before knocking the doors of the Regional Office of the UIDAI in Bengaluru four times as he was fed up with rejections.