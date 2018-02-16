BENGALURU: Buoyed by the recent support from pro-Kannada organisations and Kannada writers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to use the budget as a platform to woo them. One major announcement he is expected to make is the separate tricolour flag for Karnataka. His government has already decided to make Kananda as compulsory first or second language in primary education.

In June, an order was issued by Kannada and Culture Department undersecretary to constitute a nine-member committee to look into the new design of a flag for Karnataka and also the legalities of Karnataka having its own flag.

"The committee has submitted the design and colour. Yellow, white and red from top to bottom, while the state emblem Gandaberunda will be in the middle portion. We have submitted it to the Chief Minister and the authorities concerned. It is up to them to accept it,'' SG Siddaramaiah, chairman, Kannada Development Authority told The New Indian Express.

Sources from the state government said all these years, the state had an unofficial bicolour flag, which has been hoisted during Kannada Rajyotsava and on other state occasions. However, it was not brought under legal sanctity, for which many pro-Kannada organisations and Kannada writers have been asking since long. This is being regarded as a big move as no other state in India, except Jammu & Kashmir has it.

Praveen Shetty of Kannada Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has though criticised the CM, terming the recent developments as mere election gimmicks.

"Siddaramaiah did not do much in the last four years. But in the last one year, he seems to be showing great love for Kannada and Kannadigas. These are mere election gimmicks. One significant move was Hindi name boards being removed at Metro stations. We welcome it. But at the same time, many state-owned offices still have boards in non-Kannada languages. Why doesn't he say anything about that?,'' he said.SG Siddaramaiah said Sarojini Mahishi report was submitted 32 years ago. "Now, CM Siddaramaiah has insisted on revising the report,'' he added.

Will be a people-friendly budget: Parameshwara

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G Parameshwara said that the budget to be presented on Friday will be people-friendly. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said, has prepared the budget keeping the welfare of common man in mind. “Since, he is presenting a budget close to elections, we are confident that it will be a good one,” he said. By presenting his 13th budget, Siddaramaiah will also set a record of presenting the budget for a maximum number of times, he said. To a question on allegations of Income Tax officials targeting Energy Minister D K Shivakumar, he said the Congress condemns the move of using central agencies to intimidate its leaders ahead of elections.