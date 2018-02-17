BENGALURU: One of the long pending demands of students in the state has finally been addressed in Siddaramaiah’s budget for 2018-19.He announced the ‘free bus pass’ scheme to all students from primary to post-graduate level.

At present, the passes are given on concessional rates where students have to pay the prescribed amount for KSRTC and BMTC buses. “Starting March, students can renew their existing passes free of cost,” a state transport department official said.As per the department estimation based on the passes issued during academic year 2017-18, at least 19.60 lakh students will benefit from this scheme.

The state government’s move to make public transport system popular among students is welcomed by many. “When the government is providing free bus pass, why should I spend `30,000 for school transportation?” asked Raghavi H, an engineering student.

Transport department officials said an official communication will be sent to all schools and colleges through the education department about the modalities in a couple of weeks.

Highlights

100 more integrated Karnataka Public Schools

CCTV cameras for all government schools

Digitalisation of libraries

Outlay of `2,177 crore for medical education

Konkani study chair to come up at Karnatak University

Award for best School Development Management Committee

Schools that have completed 100 years will be recognised as Heritage Schools

Mobile science laboratories