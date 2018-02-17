Free bus passes for all students across Karnataka
By Express News Service | Published: 17th February 2018 03:33 AM |
Last Updated: 17th February 2018 03:33 AM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU: One of the long pending demands of students in the state has finally been addressed in Siddaramaiah’s budget for 2018-19.He announced the ‘free bus pass’ scheme to all students from primary to post-graduate level.
At present, the passes are given on concessional rates where students have to pay the prescribed amount for KSRTC and BMTC buses. “Starting March, students can renew their existing passes free of cost,” a state transport department official said.As per the department estimation based on the passes issued during academic year 2017-18, at least 19.60 lakh students will benefit from this scheme.
The state government’s move to make public transport system popular among students is welcomed by many. “When the government is providing free bus pass, why should I spend `30,000 for school transportation?” asked Raghavi H, an engineering student.
Transport department officials said an official communication will be sent to all schools and colleges through the education department about the modalities in a couple of weeks.
Highlights
100 more integrated Karnataka Public Schools
CCTV cameras for all government schools
Digitalisation of libraries
Outlay of `2,177 crore for medical education
Konkani study chair to come up at Karnatak University
Award for best School Development Management Committee
Schools that have completed 100 years will be recognised as Heritage Schools
Mobile science laboratories