BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s budget has a total outlay of Rs5,371 crore for women and child welfare department. With focus on women empowerment, several schemes and funds have been announced for other departments as well. Maximum loan limit under Udyogini Scheme has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Rs 1 crore will be provided to start a comprehensive information resource portal for women to communicate information about schemes and facilities. Transit hostels for women coming to Bengaluru for employment, entrance exam will also help many. Rs 1 crore has been allocated for NGOs at division-level to establish Ashraya centre to provide care and protection to HIV/AIDS infected women.

Apart from women empowerment, the budget also focuses on specially-abled persons and safety of children. One of the long pending demands to provide reservation for specially-abled persons has been addressed in the budget.

It is proposed to provide 4% reservation in group A and B posts at government level for persons having disability as per the Rights of persons with disabilities Act 2016.Depending on the proportion of disability, due priority to women will be given and 5% reservation in all developmental programmes, distribution of agriculture land and housing.