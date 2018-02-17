BENGALURU: Enhancement of representation of women in police force by 25% in the next five years, strengthening investigation of cyber crime cases by establishing Cyber Forensic Laboratories, high security prisons and setting up a permanent Police Services Recruitment Board were the highlights in the allocations to the Home department.

Giving importance to the recruitment process, Siddaramaiah announced that a permanent Police Services Recruitment Board will be established to take up the process of police recruitment. Also, Rs 50 crore has been allocated to enhance the training capacity from 3,200 to 5,000 in the next two years at the existing police training schools. The budget has proposed a new high security prison in Mangaluru at a cost of Rs 85 crore and also a high security branch at Central Prison in Bengaluru at a cost of `100 crore. To effectively rehabilitate prisoners, it is proposed to establish Karnataka Prison Development Board to give skill training in various professions to prisoners.

To help cyber crime police investigate and prevent cyber crimes, Cyber Forensic Laboratories will be set up at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Further, the department’s IT network will be strengthened by upgrading software to make the police system more citizen-friendly.Also, broadband network efficiency will be increased at all police stations in the state.