BENGALURU: From the 2018-19 academic year, girls will get free education from KG to PG. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced free education for girls up to postgraduate level in government-run colleges and universities in the budget presented on Friday. This is to encourage more number of women getting educated, especially to increase their enrolment in postgraduate courses.

With this announcement, an exemption of full fess will be provided to all girl students securing admission in government PU, under graduation and post graduation courses. Presently, free education for girls is provided only till Class 10. Over 3.7 lakh students will benefit from this announcement which will cost the exchequer Rs 95 crore. “We are still working on the modalities on how to implement the scheme. It will either be given as reimbursement to students or to colleges,” said a senior Higher Education Department official.

Apart from this, the budget has also given importance to safety of children in state government schools following increasing incidents of corporal punishment and child abuse cases. Siddaramaiah has also tried to address the concern of parents and child rights activists by announcing installation of CCTV cameras in state government primary and secondary schools across the state in a phased manner. Welcoming this move, child rights activist Vasudev Sharma said, “Though there is no mention of how much money has been set aside from installation of CCTV cameras or for child safety, the announcement is a welcome move.”

The budget has also proposed to construct an additional 1,000-bed ward in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. Also, a new building will come up at the Nursing College in Mysuru at a cost of Rs 30 crore. A burns ward will come up in Kalaburagi Medical College and facilities at nursing colleges that come under the Medical Education Department will be upgraded.