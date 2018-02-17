Social Welfare schemes are close to the heart of the Chief Minister and hence expectations were quite high when he started reading out measures on Social Welfare. Over the last few years the allocation for social welfare has been increasing significantly. During 2008-09 to 2012-13 the then government had spent Rs 22,261 crore. Under the current government the Chief Minister emphasised that Rs 88,395 crore has been provided.

Last year’s budgeted schemes have been completed to a large extent. These include pre- and post-matric hostels. The government has planned to add 70 new residential schools and 200 new post-matric hostels. This will provide accommodation for about 74,000 students. Additionally, a one-time grant of Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh is promised to students who get admissions in IIT, IIM and IISc. There is a new incentive declared in the budget for inter-caste marriages between Scheduled Castes and non-Scheduled Castes. Tribals belonging to Soliga, Jenu Kurubas and other communities living in forest areas stand to benefit through land grant. The CM has promised schemes worth Rs 6,528 crore in this budget as against schemes of Rs 6,363 crore in 2017-18 budget.

The social welfare department gets 9% of the total revenue as allocation. The Backward Classes schemes also received Rs 3,172 crores this year as against Rs 3,154 last year. Allocations for the Minority Welfare was Rs 2,750 crore during 2017-18 and this year it is Rs 2,281 crore. Despite a number of schemes and allocations, the Chief Minister has been able to manage a revenue surplus of Rs 127 crore with revenue expenditure of Rs 1,62,637 crores and capital expenditure of Rs 35,458 crore. He has been able to contain Fiscal Deficit at 2.49% of GSDP. However, liabilities have climbed up to 20.36% of the GSDP but this is within the limits of 25% marked under Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act.Karnataka has shown the way for many states which have a high density of SCs, STs and Other Backward Castes. It remains to be seen how the schemes are administered and how the funds are utilised.

Highlights

Light motor vehicle driving training will be imparted to 100 women candidates at Bengaluru and Dharwad and to 1,000 women through BMTC

CCTV cameras will be installed in 1,000 BMTC buses

Women police stations will be upgraded at district level and toilets for women will be constructed at all police stations

Rs 10 crore for 100 mobile anganwadis to take care of children of construction labourers

Rs 17.50 crore for 250 new anganwadis in urban areas

Monthly pension for differently challenged to be increased to Rs 200

Prof R S Deshpande,Director, Bengaluru Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics