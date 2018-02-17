BENGALURU: The state budget has allocated around Rs 5,000 crore as its share towards ongoing Phase-II projects of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). The government also made public the proposed length and route of Metro Phase-III for the first time. A top Metro official told The New Indian Express, “The state has given us a contribution of nearly Rs 5,000 crore. We had requested for Rs 5,600 crore in this year’s budget.” The sum will be utilised towards ongoing Phase-II works, he said.

The 72.1 km Phase-II is an extension of all the four Phase-I lines as well as two new lines from Nagawara to Gottigere and the R V Road to Bommasandra line. The entire project costs Rs 26,405 crore out of which 55% is provided jointly by the Centre and the state and 45% is taken as loans. The Union budget also allocated funds for BMRCL.This is the highest ever budgetary allocation for BMRCL in the state budget. In 2016, it was earmarked Rs 1,881 crore, while in 2017 it was allocated Rs 2,566.39 crore.

PHASE-III

The CM also made public the proposed route map for Metro Phase-III. The budget specifies 105.55 km as its total length.”The Metro line from JP nagar to KR Puram via Hebbal, Toll Gate to Kadabagere, Gottigere to Basavapura, R K Hegde Nagar to Aerospace Park, Kogilu Cross to Rajanakaunte, Bommasandra to Attibele and Ibaluru to Karmelaram is proposed to be taken up,” the document says.

According to a highly placed source, “Most of the proposed routes will be elevated. The exact costs are yet to be worked out, but it is likely to cost around Rs 20,000 crore.”

Asked about the present status of the project for which BMRCL is readying the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on its own, another senior official said, “The preparation of the DPR has just begun. Traffic analysis and detailed studies as well as the feasibility of the route will be analysed. Only then can the entire route be finalised.” It is too early to specify any deadline for the project, he added.

The CM also reiterated that Metro Phase-II will be thrown open for commercial operations by end of March in 2021. Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Vijay Goel had announced this deadline in mid-January this year during his visit to the city.