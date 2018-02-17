BENGALURU: The Supreme Court’s verdict on the Cauvery river water dispute was neither a victory nor a loss, according to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. But the CM said he was satisfied with the verdict.

Addressing the media after presenting the budget on Friday, he said the state government had appealed to the apex court after Karnataka was meted injustice at the Cauvery Tribunal.

The SC has considered the state’s argument in part and has given its judgment, he said. The state argued that it cannot release 192 tmcft water from Biligundlu. The SC has now considered the argument partially and this will help Karnataka with another 10 tmcft of water. Asked whether the state will release water during drought, he said, “It will be inevitable for both states to abide by the orders of the court.”

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said the decision of providing additional water to Karnataka has come as a relief. “However, there is a need to properly study the judgment as the SC had upheld the agreements made in 1892 and 1924,” he said.

JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said, “Today’s verdict was due to the review petition filed by our government, contending that injustice had been meted out to Karnataka. I haven’t read the complete text.”