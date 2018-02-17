The Supreme Court verdict in all important Cauvery inter-state river water sharing dispute has brought some relief to the government and the people, especially to the farmers of the Cauvery basin in the state.

The legal team that has been fighting Karnataka’s case in the apex court too is satisfied with the verdict. Brijesh Kalappa, member of Karnataka’s legal team, on Friday told The New Indian Express that the SC verdict was “very good” and it will help provide drinking water to Bengaluru. Excerpts:

How do you view the apex court judgment?

The judgment is very good and we are very satisfied with it. The pressure is off.

Will additional allocation help provide drinking water to Bengaluru?

Yes. Bengaluru is facing water shortage and it has been described as the city that is on the verge of death. This time, if we are going to get 4.5 tmcft of water, it will be a sufficiently large quantity, which will help mitigate serious danger facing us.

Our obligation to reduce 192 tmc ft too has come down?

The ground water (availability in TN) was not reckoned by the tribunal. Now, we have got some relief and consequently our obligation to TN comes down from 192 tmcft to 177 tmcft. Our share has increased from 270 tmcft to 284.75 tmcft.

The state also got some relief as the Supreme Court has not ordered constituting the Cauvery Management Board that would have taken control of all the dams in the Cauvery reservoir?

They are essentially saying that creation of the board is a job of the parliament.

So they have left it to the parliament to do it. That is the correct legal position and in a way, it vindicates our stand.

Is there any relief in terms of water to be released on a monthly basis?

We will know all those details only once we read the full judgment that has come today.