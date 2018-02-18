SHRAVANABELAGOLA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was in an upbeat mood on Saturday, the first day of the anointing ceremony of the 58-foot tall statue of Lord Bahubali atop Vindhyagiri Hills at Shravanabelagola. He refused to take a ‘doli’ which was kept ready for him and climbed the hills by foot.

The CM arrived in Shravanabelagola by a helicopter and reached the foothills of Vindhyagiri where doli-bearers and other officials were waiting for him.

Siddaramaiah told the officials that he wanted to try climbing and if he got tired, he would sit in the ‘doli’. But to everyone’s surprise, Siddaramaiah scaled the hills without any help. The doli-bearers, however, carried an empty doli along with CM’s entourage.

It was no less than any testimony to the energy levels of the 70-year-old Siddaramaiah, who had undergone a heart surgery a few years ago. He climbed the 450-plus steps without taking any break in between and reached the hilltop. There are two routes — the main entrance and the west side entrance. CM chose the latter. The West entrance has over 450 steps and a steep incline, which makes it a tougher route.

Herbal powder being sprinkled on the Gommateshwara statue during the Mahamastakabhisheka at Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, on Saturday. | Pushkar V, KPN

Termed as ‘kumbh mela’ of Jains, the 88th anointing ceremony of Lord Bahubali began at temple town Shravanabelagola in Hassan district. The veneration ceremony which is conducted once in 12 years was witnessed by thousands amidst loud cheering atop Vindhyagiri Hills where the 58-foot tall monolith stands.

The anointing began at 3 pm and concluded post sunset. This is the first time the devotees were able to witness anointing post sunset. From Sunday onwards the anointing ceremonies will begin by 11 am. Saturday morning, devotees, kalasha holders and Jain monks gathered at the Vindhyagiri hills for the early rituals.

About hundred and eight silver pots with holy waters were used to begin anointing of the giant statue. After anointing the holy water, ritual materials such as sugarcane juice, rice flour, tender coconut water, milk, sandalwood paste and turmeric were poured on the statue by devotees and monks.

A 60-foot tall garland was offered to the giant statue amidst cheers from the devotees to conclude the rituals on the first day.

The Patni family of Kishanghad Rajasthan performed the first anointing. Ashok Patni who was also the first Kalasha bearer in the previous edition of Mahamastakabhisheka held in 2006, has paid `11.61 crore as the bidding. The amount is expected to be utilised in construction of a hospital in Shravanabelagola.

Head of Shravanabelagola Jain Mutt, Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji said that the entire will be used for the construction of 200 bedded hospital in Shravanabelagola. During the last Mahamastakabhiusheka the mutt had constructed Bahubali Children hospital by using the money collected in auction.

What’s Today?

The second day of anointing will take place atop Vindhyagiri hills in Shravanabelagola. Devotees who missed the chance of attending the veneration on the day 1, are expected to throng the shrine early Sunday.

As Saturday saw a short version of ritual, on Sunday, the rituals are expected go on throughout the day.

Gowda got me ousted during last event: CM

Siddaramaiah, who arrived at Shravanabelagola on Saturday, recalled his contributions to the last Mahamastakabhisheka held in 2006. He said that as Deputy Chief Minister and Finance minister, he had allocated additional funds for the event. “However, I was removed from the government by then CM Dharam Singh on the provocation of JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda. When the event began, I was not in my post and I could not attend the gathering. This is the first time I have attended the event and it has given me immense happiness,” he said. “I have prayed for the good of the state and its people,” he added.

Abhisheka with Rs 11.6 crore kalasa

The Aahok Patni family of Kishanghad Rajasthan has performed abhisheka with a silver kalasa (pot) on the Bahubali statue on Saturday. He has purchased the first kalasa (holy silver pot) for `11.61 crore. The family performed abhisheka with a silver pot which also has gold, silver, diamond and other precious stone pieces. Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, the pontiff of Shravanabelagola mutt said that the amount will be used for the construction of 200-bedded hospital in Shravanabelagola.

Two foreigners overawed by festival

The Mahamastakabhisheka saw two foreigners — Armens and Sara from South Africa and Australia — soak themselves in the spirit of the festival. The duo, students of Pearl academy, New Delhi, were the centre of attention at the viewer’s gallery. The girls, who were dressed in traditional Karnataka attire, said, “We are witnessing this event for the first time and are proud to attend the religious functions as we believe in god,” Armens said.