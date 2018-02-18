BENGALURU: For the first time in Karnataka, some areas which have more number of women voters, will have a dedicated ‘all women polling station’ for the upcoming state assembly elections. Explaining the special features this year, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said, “Setting up all women polling stations will be done in some selected places on pilot basis. These polling stations will have women polling officers and women police personnel,’’ he added.

The latest data available for 2018 says there are 4.96 voters, of which around 2.51 crore are men, around 2.44 crore women and 4,000 are transgenders. However, the gender ratio for men and women has improved recently. In 2013, it was 1000: 958 which has increased to 1000: 972 now, according to the state electoral commission.

On Saturday, Sanjiv Kumar released a special logo for this year’s assembly election. The logo has special emphasis on inclusions — of women, nomads and minority voters, — making polling stations accessible to every voter including the physically challenged, and ethics — voting without fear or pressure from any party.

He said as per the directives of the Election Commission, special summary revision was undertaken from November 30, 2017. During this special revision, people applied for new inclusions, deletions and modifications of names. “We continue to take applications for deletion, inclusion and modifications. The final roll will be printed on February 28. We will continue taking inclusions, but for deletion, it has to get

approval from commission,’’ he said.

About the first-time voters, he said this time its a record. “In 2013, there were 7.18 lakh first-time voters and their age group was 18 to 19 years. This year, we have 15.42 lakh first-time voters,” he added.