MANDYA: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader and MLA K S Puttannaiah (69) of Melukote constituency died following a cardiac arrest here on Sunday. Puttannaiah was watching a kabaddi tournament at Sir M Visvesvaraya stadium when he collapsed on the dais. He was rushed to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, but he didn’t respond to the treatment. The cremation will take place at Kyatanahalli, his native village in Pandavapura, on Monday.He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

Puttannaiah spearheaded farmers’ and progressive movements for more than four decades and represented Karnataka Assembly twice from Pandavapura and now Melukote constituency. He was active during the Cauvery and Mahadayi agitations and helmed the farmers’ movement demanding a better price for sugarcane, development of villages and revival of Pandavapura sugar factory and Mysugar factory in Mandya. He was closely associated with late Prof M D Nanjunda Swamy, farmer leader.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted his tribute. “I am very sad to learn about the demise of Melkote MLA Shri K S Puttannaiah today. He was a committed leader who dedicated his life to farmer’s causes. The state has lost a liberal, progressive & compassionate leader & I a friend,” he wrote on Twitter.