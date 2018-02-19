SHRAVANABELAGOLA: Shravanabelagola town is all set to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Modi is expected to land in Shravanabelagola at 1pm and will attend various functions.

Modi will inaugurate newly constructed 50-bed Bahubali General Hospital and new stairs that have been constructed just before the mega event. The Prime Minister will also address devotees and will be accompanied by Union ministers Ananth Kumar and D V Sadananda Gowda. Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda too will attend the function on Monday.

Personnel of the Special Protection Group (SPG) have already arrived at the temple town to look after security arrangements. The team has special vehicles used for the PM’s security. The sleuths have done a check on hotels, lodges and dhabas in towns such as Hirisave and Chennarayapattana.

The police in Shravanabelagola have made elaborate arrangements for traffic and installed booths in some areas. Large parking spaces have been provided for the devotees. Modi will address a large number devotees at Chavundaraya Mantap where President Ram Nath Kovind participated in a function early this month. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also expected to share the dais with the Prime Minister and other dignitaries.

Devotees shower flowers during the anointment of Lord Bahubali on the second day of Mahamastakabhisheka at Shravanabelagola in Hassan district on Sunday.

Right: Devotees soak in the fervour | Pushkar V

“It’s an honour to receive the Prime Minister at the temple town,” Chief Pontiff of Shravanabelagola mutt Charukeerthi Bhattarak swamiji said. “The Union government has taken special interest in creating new stairs to Vindhyagiri hills through the Ministry of Culture. The new steps have turned out to be immensely helpful during this veneration,” he said.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) completed the carving of new stairs, which are now exclusively being used for doli bearers and Jain monks and nuns to reach the top of Vindhyagiri where the monolithic statue of Bahubali stands.

In 1981, then prime minister Indira Gandhi had visited the shrine, and former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao visited during the 1993 Mahamastakabhisheka. First prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru had visited the shrine in 1953.Charukeerthi Bhattarak swamiji clarified that so far there has been no programme of Modi climbing Vindhyagiri hills to attend the veneration.