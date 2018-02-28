KALABURAGI: At least eight old buses were burnt and over 500 bus tires were turned to ashes in an accidental fire in bus-Depot No 3 in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at about 2.10 pm allegedly due to a spark from an electrical transformer which fell on an old bus, according to sources.

WATCH VIDEO: Buses catch fire in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, creates panic among people

As the buses caught fire and black smoke spread in the sky, panic spread among people all over the city.

On being alerted, KSRTC staff swung into action and removed old buses and materials from the spot. The diesel pump is known to be safe.

Chairman of Northeast Road Transport Corporation Md. Iliyas Bagban said that no casualties have been reported and all staff is safe.

Six fire tenders along with police were pressed into service to control the fire in the afternoon. Kalaburagi deputy commissioner R Venkateshkumar, SP Shashikumar were among others who visited the spot.

The police were trying hard to control the mob which rushed near the bus depot to witness the incident. District Armed Reserve Police have been deployed as a precautionary measure, SP Shashikumar said.