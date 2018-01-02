TUMAKURU: NEW Year celebrations turned tragic for a family from Mandya as five of them died in a freak accident near Kunigal on Monday morning. The car in which they were travelling was bought only a week ago and they were on their way to Goravanahalli Laksmi temple when the incident occurred.

In a bid to avoid hitting a girl who was crossing the highway, Hareesh Rao, who was driving, hit the truck parked beside the road near Anjaneya temple at Gavimata near Kunigal.

Siddoji Rao (55), his daughter-in-law Usha Bai (26), grandchildren Keerthana (6) and Hitesh (2) and a relative Bhuvan (16) died on the spot while Siddoji’s son Hareesh Rao, and five others sustained injuries.

The injured were later shifted to Sparsha Hospital in Bengaluru. As many as 11 people, including children, were travelling in the car. Kunigal police have registered a case.The family hails from Chowdanakuppe village in Kunigal taluk and had settled in Mandya some years ago. They are involved in silk cocoon business.