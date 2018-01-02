BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City Police on Sunday night ensured that the stranded revellers and citizens reached home safely after after, cabs were at a premium, and at times even unavailable following the New Year rush.“Many people who went out to celebrate and some of them who had just returned to the city were found trying to get an auto or app-based cabs to reach home. There was a shortage of app-based cabs running in Whitefield division on Sunday late night.

We responded to the situation and dropped members of the public to their residences in our patrol vehicles,” sources in Whitefield Police Station said.DCP (Whitefield) Abdul Ahad said the police decided to use patrol vehicles to ensure that all the people stranded reached home safely. “We dropped them to their areas. First preference was given to women, children and senior citizens,” he added.