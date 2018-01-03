BENGALURU: The goal of the state government is to see Karnataka in the top position globally as far as urban and rural infrastructure is concerned and to put a smile on every Kannadiga’s face, said state Large and Medium Industries Minister R V Deshpande.

Speaking at the ‘Vision 2025- Karnataka Thinks Ahead of Time’ conclave, he said, “This conclave is a very important one and the state government will seriously consider the outcomes of this conclave.”

The minister expressed concern over the state of urban infrastructure, especially road traffic and the way schoolchildren are dealing with it.

“I am more concerned about the children. And keeping such concerns in mind, this government has released the largest funds for Bengaluru infrastructure development. No other government has given so much funds for city development,” Deshpande said. As per the recent data released by the Union Commerce and Industries ministry, Karnataka stands number one in investments.