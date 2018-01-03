BENGALURU: Karnataka, which is surging ahead of other states in attracting investments, is set to show the way in equitable distribution of the fruits of economic growth as the state sets out to unveil its own ‘Nava Karnataka--2025’ vision document. The document, which is expected to be released ahead of the forthcoming assembly election, seeks to catapult Karnataka as the top job creator in the country within the next two years.

“Karnataka is flourishing with a very conducive ecosystem for creating opportunities for all. Our government has created about 15 lakh jobs in the last four years. The rate of unemployment in the state has been brought down to about 2 per cent, which is much lower than the national average of 3.7 per cent,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his keynote address at the ‘Vision 2025 - Karnataka Thinks Ahead’ Conclave organised by The New Indian Express. Karnataka will emerge as the top job-creating state in India in the next two years, Siddaramaiah asserted as he shared his thoughts that will shape the Vision Document for all-round development of the state.

A new model of development with the principle of social inclusiveness to make Karnataka free of hunger and ensuring health and housing for all, will be a reality soon. It will be a model for other states to follow, the Chief Minister said. Bengaluru, which is being looked at as the most dynamic city in the world, will have a major role in realising this Vision, he added.

Our recent initiatives, including new Start-Up Policy and the Electric Vehicle Policy to make Bengaluru the global hub of innovation and solar transport technology, are part of the overall vision to realise the ambitious plans to ensure health, education and housing for all in the state by 2025, Siddaramaiah said.