MANGALURU: In an incident of alleged moral policing, a 23 year-old youth slapped on the cheeks of a college-going student for going out with a Muslim youth in Pilikula Biological Park in Moodushedde on city’s outskirts on Tuesday.

Sampath

Soon after the incident, a video clip of the youth slapping the student in front of police went viral on social media. Police later swung into action and arrested Sampath, identified as member of Moodushedde unit of Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV), along with Varada and Dinesh.

According to police sources, two girl students from a city-based college were found in the company of a Muslim youth at Manasa Water Park in Pilikula Biological Park on Tuesday. Tipped about this, a group of youth belonging to HJV rushed to Manasa Water Park and began reprimanding the youth and girl students.

While handing the youth and girl students to police, Sampath slapped one of the girls in the presence of police.

Soon after the incident, the video went viral in social media. A case was registered at Mangaluru Rural police station in this regard.