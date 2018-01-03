BENGALURU: The state is well poised to surge ahead of others in terms of development and a plan for the near future will be the best way to ensure this target. Keeping this in mind, several experts, government representatives and other stakeholders in Karnataka’s development gathered in the city on the first day of the new year to debate, discuss and chalk out a vision for Karnataka which will help it on the path of progress over the next seven years.

The ‘Vision 2025-Karnataka Thinks Ahead of Time’ conclave organised by The New Indian Express saw presentations by several subject experts who outlined their priorities for the overall development of the state. The road map presented was heard by several visionaries, experts in their own fields as well as representatives of the government, including a large section of the bureaucracy.

In the evening, a panel of ministers headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was briefed about the discussions and what the state expects from the government for achieving the goal of a hunger-free and fast developing state by 2025. The second session was attended by several prominent figures from Karnataka.

Besides the Chief Minister, it included ministers R V Deshpande, D K Shivakumar, Ramalinga Reddy, Basavaraja Rayareddy and Tanveer Sait, actor and filmmaker Ramesh Aravind, several celebrities and thought leaders from various fields.

After listening to the recommendations made, Siddaramamah spoke at length about his life experiences and how they helped him frame policies for the development of the state. Addressing a captivated audience, the CM discussed his vision for 2025 and imagined a state without social inequalities, regional disparities and world class infrastructure.

Adding glamour to the conclave was the presence of several personalities from the film, theatre and culture space including Ramesh Aravind, actress-turned-politician Jayamala and many others. Aravind released a coffee table book on Siddaramaiah titled ‘The Man, the Mission’ and was found in continuous conversation with all those who attended. The presentations, which had everyone in rapt attention, was followed by a lively interactive session in which the experts elaborated on their views and presented points. Presentations on Bengaluru and how it must develop over the next few years were the hot topic of discussion with several infrastructure projects being discussed in detail.The evening ended on a positive note with the handing over of the presentations made by the experts to the Chief Minister for him to study and incorporate in the Vision Document.