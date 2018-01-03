MYSURU: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which got its first woman mayor in 2003, may script another history at the fag end of the five year council. The women corporators will be holding key positions of both mayor and deputy mayor next. More than that, the ruling Janata Dal (Secular)-BJP alliance will be ceding ground this time to the grand old party Congress, with neither of them having any women corporator to jump into mayoral fray.

As it seems to be, it will be unanimous elections for both the posts, if there are no changes in the existing reservation list.The Urban Development Department has reserved mayor post for scheduled caste (SC) woman and deputy mayor for scheduled tribe (ST) woman. The Congress party has two corporators belonging to SC while the BJP-JD(S) combine does not have women corporators from the particular caste to contest for mayor’s seat.

However, the breather for that regional party is that it has a lone corporator from ST who can at least decorate deputy mayor’s seat, with the principal opposition Congress too not having any candidate from the same tribe.

Corporators Kamala Uday representing ward 50 and B Bhagyavathi from ward 23 are those two elected from the seat reserved for SC from the Congress party. Either of them will be chosen as the first citizen of the city. While it seems to be a cake walk for JD(S)’ Indira Mahesh representing ward 61 belonging to ST. Interestingly, all the three are first-time corporators. But, whoever is elected to top posts, they may not be able to enjoy the fruits of power fully as only nine months left with the five year tenure of council set to end on September 4.

K T Chaluvegowda a senior JD(S) corporator, who is also the city unit president, said, “While the alliance with the BJP will remain intact, we have decided not to disturb the Congress from holding power.”

