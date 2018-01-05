MANGALURU: Post the murder of Bajrang Dal volunteer Deepak Rao, a 47-year-old Bashir was also attacked by unidentified persons at Kottara Chowki here. A chilling video of the act surfaced on Friday.

The video footage broadcasted on local television channels, showed two persons repeatedly attacking Bashir with lethal weapons on a road after pinning him down to the ground.

Both the attackers landed at least 15 blows each on the victim on the busy roadside even as motorists slowly move on as mute spectators. Bashir, who runs a small eatery in Kottara Chaowki, was on his way back home when the incident occurred. Currently, he is a battling for life in a city hospital. Bashir's son Imran told reporters that his father had returned back to the country last year to set up an eatery after working in Gulf for nearly two decades.

"He came back to be with family after we insisted a lot. He was not associated with any organisation and maintained a cordial relationship with all. We are really shocked by the incident," he said. However, police commissioner TR Suresh said they are yet to get the CCTV footage of the incident.