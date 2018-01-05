BENGALURU: Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has blamed the BJP for the spate of killings, including the latest murder of Bajrang Dal member Deepak Rao in Dakshina Kannada district.

Reddy said here on Thursday that there is a secret pact between the BJP and the Popular Front of India (PFI), a Muslim fringe group, to exploit communal tensions in the region for political gains.

Reddy accused the BJP of indulging in communal politics to incite Hindus ahead of the Assembly election and to please BJP national president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “BJP is acting as if they have taken Hindus on contract,” he said.

He also attacked BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje saying that the party had joined hands with PFI in Savanur gram panchayat polls in Shobha’s native Savanur. Reacting to BJP’s demand for a ban on PFI, Reddy hit back asking why BJP, which is in power at the Centre, has not banned the outfit.