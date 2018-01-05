In the wake of reports of avian flu outbreak in Bengaluru, the Mysore zoo authorities have kept their staff on their toes to sanitise the zoo. A worker sprays disinfectant inside the zoo on Thursday | Udayashankar S

MYSURU: In the wake of reports of avian flu outbreak in Bengaluru, the Mysore zoo authorities have taken necessary precautionary measures. They have, however, ruled out closure of the zoo for visitors.

The behaviour of birds is being recorded both in the cage and in the open space.

Though there have been no death reports on either the zoo or Karanji lake premises, the zoo staff and forest officials are keeping an eye on water bodies in and around Mysuru city and the district. The zoo premises is being sanitised too.

Meanwhile, the staff are administering tonics to contain transfer of virus and maintain the body temperatures of birds.

Heaters are being used to keep the mammals and carnivorous animals warm.