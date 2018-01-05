BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday condemned the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Deepak Rao, asking the citizens to not be swayed by forces that are spreading “mischievous propaganda” and trying to divide the society on communal lines.

“My sincere appeal to the citizens of Dakshina Kannada is to not be swayed by mischievous propaganda forces that seek to divide our society on communal lines,” Siddaramaiah told the media.

Siddaramaiah also announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family

“I condemn the dastardly act of murdering young Deepak Rao, and offer my deepest condolences to the family for their loss. While we know the loss is irreparable, we have announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family,” said the Karnataka chief minister.

He, however, complimented the Mangaluru City Police for their swift action in arresting the culprits.

“I have also asked the Mangaluru Police Commissioner to ensure fair investigation so that the culprits are punished to the fullest extent of law,” he added.

Rao was murdered by four unidentified persons on Wednesday.

It is alleged that Rao, a resident of Katipalla Kaikamba, was riding his motorbike when he was waylaid by a car whose individuals then attacked him.

Before Deepak could escape, they attacked him with weapons and fled in a car. He was later declared brought dead by doctors in a private hospital.

The state government has, however, deployed additional police to maintain law and order and ensure peace, as the BJP and Bajrang Dal called for a day-long shutdown in the coastal district today in protest against the murder.