BALLARI: Bharatiya Janata Party state president B S Yeddyurappa Friday castigated home minister Ramalinga Reddy for his statement linking the BJP with organisations like the Popular Front of India and termed the statement 'irresponsible'.

Speaking to reporters, he challenged the home minister to come out with any proof or documents to prove the link. "He is the most irresponsible minister. I want to see if he has any records to prove the nexus between BJP and PFI. Also I am demanding the Minister to ban the organisations like PFI, KFDB, SDPI and other organisations. Let him conduct an inquiry and take action," he said.

When pointed to a section of media reports in Mangaluru that some of the accused arrested in connection with killing of BJP worker Deepak in Mangaluru are members of BJP minority wing, he said that it is far from truth and asked that the home minister probe all these allegations and initiate action against whoever is behind the murder. He questioned why was that the government did not allow family members of Deepak to take his body home and why were they restricting his relatives and friends to go in procession.

"What is the threat to the government if the body is taken in procession? It is the duty of the police to ensure there is no untoward incident," he said.

Stating that the law and order system has collapsed in the state, he pointed out that 24 Hindu activists have been killed in the state in last three years. "The government has not done anything to stop such things. What is happening in Kerala, where the Hindu activists are being hacked to death, similar incidents are happening in Karnataka," said Yeddyurappa. He also pointed out that even in Bengaluru crime rates had gone up.

"In last five years, the number of crimes in Bengaluru has increased to 45,547 while in Mumbai, where the population is twice the size of Bengaluru this figure is little more than 39,000. The percentage of rape cases have soared by 186 per cent in Bengaluru making it a rape city instead of Garden City," he said.