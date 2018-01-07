BENGALURU: In a setback to Siddaramaiah government’s calculations to reap electoral dividends over the Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue, the committee constituted to look into the demand for separate religion status for Lingayats has expressed its inability to give its report within four weeks, as sought by the government.

After its first meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday, former High Court judge and head of the committee Justice Nagamohan Das said they need six months time to complete the task and give the report. The committee will write to the government in this regard.

The committee was constituted as many groups, including some headed by ministers in the government, are campaigning for a separate religion status for Lingayats.

Though the Congress and its government have attempted to dissociate with the groups, yet, it is seen as an attempt to dent BJP’s Lingayat vote bank. BJP has accused the Siddaramaiah government of trying to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

Now, with the committee seeking more time, the report will not be ready before the state assembly elections. This is being seen as a setback for Siddaramaiah’s plans to woo Lingayats before the polls.

Justice Nagamohan Das said the committee has received 36 petitions from heads of religious institutions, several other groups and individuals.

While some petitions are in favour of giving separate religion status for the community, some are against it. People can send their petitions with relevant documents to the committee before January 25. The committee will record their statements before making any recommendation to the government.

Justice Das refused to comment on the PILs filed before the Karnataka High Court. While hearing the petitions, the high court had on Friday stated that committee report would be subject to the outcome in the PILs.

At A Glance

Panel seeks 6 months time

Receives 36 petitions, for and against the demand

People can send petitions to the committee located at Minority Commission office with documents before Jan 25

Panel’s next meeting on Jan 27