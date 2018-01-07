MYSURU: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj paid a novel tribute to Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar by working round-the-clock to replace damaged metal pendants in the turban of the king’s Italian marble statue near the palace.

Arun Yogiraj replacing metal

pendants on Krishnaraja

Wadiyar’s statue |

Udayshankar S

Krishnaraja Wadiyar was known for his development works and promotion of art and culture.

The king’s marble statue was installed in 1956 and was inaugurated by Sir M Visvesvaraya.

The Archives Department approached Yogiraj, grandson of renowned sculptor Basavanna who worked at Mysore Palace, after officials noticed damage to the turban which is inlaid with pearls and feathers.

Sculptor Yogiraj, along with three others, who had Italian marble pieces, worked on the design and carved the metal pendants, closely following the photographs provided by officials.

“We got it done. It took a day to fix the pendants on the turban of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s statue,” Yogiraj said. He said they worked free of cost as the erstwhile Maharajas had supported his grandfather and encouraged his art work. He said statues of erstwhile Maharajas are poorly maintained. “As marble absorbs moisture, the white statue may lose its hue,” he said.

The work was supervised by Deputy Commissioner D Randeep and Archives deputy director Gavisiddaiah. Sculptor R K Kamath had carved Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s statue and Basave Gowda of KG Koppal had constructed the structure around it using marble which is the main attraction on New Sayyaji Rao Road and D Devaraj Urs Road Junction.