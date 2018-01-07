SHIVAMOGGA: A supporting actor in the Kannada film industry was diagnosed with colon cancer. In his sprawling bungalow, he stayed with his two sons. When his disease reached an advanced stage, he was left to fend for himself. While the actor’s elder son moved to Mumbai to make his career, the second son went to Bengaluru to pursue his education in music.

The threat of loneliness was killing him before cancer loomed large when Sharanya---a rural centre for pain, palliative care and research in Gajanur village of Shivamogga taluk ---came to his rescue.

Sharanya provides terminally ill patients a home and a chance to live the rest of their life with dignity. When the patients lose all their hope and support from family members, this centre lends them a helping hand, and that too for free. All necessary services like medical, spiritual, psychological and social support are provided to those suffering from life-limiting illnesses. In several cases, including that of the Kannada actor, they have provided care and services at the patients’ doorsteps as well.

“The actor was left at the mercy of the housemaid. The man who delivered milk at their place informed us about his plight. When we visited his place, the entire house was stinking. No relatives or friends were there to look after him. Our team then gavehim necessary nursing and care till his last breath,” says D L Manjunath, secretary of the registered DSL Trust which runs the NGO Sharanya.

Sharanya was established in 2004 by extending home care service to the needy terminally ill patients at their doorsteps. Since then, the centre has come a long way in understanding and extending humane service to the terminally ill patients. Hundreds of patients suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, total paralysis, neurological disorders, brain haemorrhage and other health issues have found both care and comfort in the company of Sharanya staff.

Counselling by staff and interaction with the directors help patients fight both despondency and diseases. Doctor Tanaji’s healing hands have been treating patients for many years now.

Services Offered

Free in-patient palliative care service

In-patient total care service

Home care service

Patient and family counselling services

Training programme for health profesionals and nursing aides

What is palliative care?

When a patient reaches the final stage of the disease beyond cure, they need palliative care. It includes continuous medical, social, spiritual and psychological care. Counselling is essential for both the patients as well as the concerned family members. Palliative care improves the quality of life of the patients and their family members who also face a myriad range of problems associated with life-threatening illnesses. Sharanya supports the patients to maximize the benefits of the treatment and to live the rest of their lives in the best possible manner.

You can also do your bit for the noble cause

Sharanya Centre is spread over 10.5 acres of land purchased by the trust. Hospice service involves construction of wards and service blocks, providing daily food and improved infrastructure and facilities. “Irrespective of caste, creed, sex and social conditions, we offer service to all needy patients. Donations, matching grants from government, Rotary Global grants and help from different agencies have made it all possible,” says Manjunath.

Every month, Sharanya requires a minimum of B3 lakh to B4 lakh towards providing services to the needy, maintenance, staff and other expenses. And you can also do your bit to help them serve more patients. “We offer a chance to all those who want to contribute a small but significant amount of B2,500 per year on their day of choice. All the monetary contributions will be eligible for tax exemption,” said treasurer S S Udaykumar.

Get In Touch

DIAL: 08182- 223366/ 234366 / 99450 40323

WRITE TO: Sharanya_shimoga@rediffmail.com

LOG ON TO: www.sharanyahospice.org