BENGALURU: On the first day of the All India Tiger Estimation-2018 (AITE-2018) in Karnataka on Monday, four tigers were directly sighted — one in Bandipur and three in Nagarahole tiger reserves. This is part of the three-day Carnivore and Mega Herbivore sign survey in the five tiger reserves and also wildlife sanctuaries. The survey of the big cats and herbivores is being done in four phases. On Monday, the total transacts/beats covered were 418. As many as 251 volunteers took part in the survey. However, it is the 1,003 Forest Department staff who are taking the burden of the entire census exercise.

Five tiger reserves -- Bandipur, Bhadra, BRT, Kali and Nagarhole, a national park - Kudremukh, three wildlife sanctuaries - Pushpagiri, Brahmagiri and Talacauvery were covered on Monday.Speaking to Express, CCF and nodal officer for AITE-2018, Manoj Kumar said, “We want to retain the status of the number one tiger state in the country. We are competing with both Madhya Pradesh and Uttarkhand who are very close to us. We will be doing a rigorous exercise to get the right numbers; There has been a rise in tiger population in Karnataka since the last census.”

G Veeresh, wildlife activist said, “Officials are not interested in giving opportunity to local people. All volunteers came from outside the state or from software profession. Carrying high-powered zoom lenses and the most sophisticated cameras, it looked as if they had come for photography and not for survey. ”

Denying the allegations, Manoj Kumar said it is not possible to involve thousands of volunteers and further, the forest staff is there to carry out the major exercise. He added, “They are certified volunteers who underwent one-week training. As it is, it is not possible to involve too many people as one has to walk silently in the transects. Unlike elephant census, we cannot accommodate too many people. All volunteers are from Karnataka and not from outside.”