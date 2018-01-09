HUBBALLI: A Hubballi-Dharwad bandh called by dalit organisations on Monday condemning the “growing violence” on dalits evoked a good response.The protesters went on rampage shutting down shops, stopping people from getting onto roads and blocking roads with bricks and pipes. Government offices, banks, fuel stations and other business establishments remained closed. Buses remained off the roads. The people who were travelling via Hubballi-Dharwad had a tough time to move around.

The bandh call was given to protest the rape and murder of a dalit girl in Vijayapura district, inflammatory and anti-constitutional speech by Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde, assault on dalits at Bhima-Koregaon in Maharashtra and the anti-dalit statements of Pejawar seer and former MLC G Madhusudhan. The protesters burnt tyres on many streets. At some places, the lathi-wielding agitators moved around on two-wheelers, threatening people on roads, shops and other establishments.

A few two-wheelers and autorickshaws were damaged in the incident. Even women and children were not spared as the agitators hurled abuses at them and asked them to go inside their houses.On Karwar Road, Gokul Road and at Hosur Circle, the protesters threw stones at two-wheeler riders and those who tried to come onto the roads. Many children joined others in throwing stones and alcohol bottles onto the roads. On Karwar Road and Girani Chawl, the agitators broke street lights by throwing stones at them. They also pelted stones at a private bus near Deshpande Nagar. The ticket counter at the old bus stand was damaged in the stone pelting.

Police caught unawares

The Hubballi-Dharwad police seemed to have been caught unawares about the possible intensity of the protest. Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner M N Nagaraj told Express that “adequate” security was in place and the same strength was provided during Monday bandh also.

VTU exams postponed for an hour

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) examinations, which were to be held at 9.30 am on Monday, were postponed by an hour considering the intensity of the bandh.