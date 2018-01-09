BENGALURU: In order to help passengers from Salem and surrounding cities who find it a long journey to the Chennai Airport, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday introduced its flagship ‘Flybus’ services to the city. With a rising number of passengers from Salem, Erode, Rasipuram, Namakkal and surrounding cities willing to travel the 200 odd kilometres to the Kempegowda International Airport instead of more than 300 kilometres to Chennai, KSRTC will provide a cheap and luxurious bus service to KIA through the ‘Flybus’.

“The Flybus services to Mysuru and other places introduced in the past have seen good patronage. In the coming days, we will introduce 7 more schedules with the next one being Tirupathi,” said Transport Minister H M Revanna, at the launch. Currently, KSRTC has 6 buses plying to Mysuru and two buses to Kundapura. Around 3.90 lakh passengers have used the Flybus to travel to Mysuru since August 2014.

The flybus also has an onboard toilet for passengers. On Monday, another service to Madikeri, a popular holiday destination among those who arrive at KIA, was also launched. The fare for this service will be `1,000 plus GST and the fare for Salem will be `800 plus GST.