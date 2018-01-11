BENGALURU: The war of words between the Congress and BJP on the day BJP national president Amit Shah was in the state intensified with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday terming RSS and BJP workers as terrorists and Shah accusing the Congress government of being anti-Hindu.

Siddaramaiah’s attack comes in the wake of the coastal region remaining on edge over repeated incidents of communal tensions.

On the demand for banning the Popular Front of India, Siddaramaiah told reporters in Chamarajnagar, “in a way, even BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal activists are terrorists.”

BJP hit back immediately as party MLA Suresh Kumar in a tweet challenged the Siddaramaiah government to arrest him. “I too am an RSS member, arrest me. The CM has termed me a terrorist because I am an RSS man. When will you arrest me,” he asked.

Earlier in the day, addressing the Parivartana Rally in Chitradurga district, Shah accused the state government of playing vote bank politics and said such establishments must be dethroned.