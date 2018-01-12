BENGALURU: The controversy over Congress leaders’ branding of RSS and Bajrang Dal activists as terrorists and advocating a ban on them continues to rage even as Chief Mnister Siddaramaiah tried to play down the issue on Thursday retracting his statement terming the members of RSS, Bajrang Dal and BJP as terrorists. However, BJP has decided to queer the pitch against the Chief Minister by demanding his apology and threatening to launch a ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation if he refuses to oblige.

Speaking to reporters at Malemahadeshwara Hills, Siddaramaiah tried to defuse the controversy by stating his statement in Chamarajnagar on Wednesday had been misquoted by the media.

“I had not called RSS and BJP activists ‘terrorists’. I had only stated that they were Hindu hardliners. They are advocating aggressive Hindutva. They are Hindutva extremists. We will take stringent action against anyone who indulges in terror activities, whether they are from PFI, SDPI, RSS or Bajrang Dal,” Siddaramaiah said.

He continued his attack against BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal activists and claimed himself to be a better Hindu than these proponents of extreme Hindutva.

KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao reasserted his stand for a ban on Bajrang Dal and RSS stating that PFI and SDPI were organisations that were cut of the same cloth as the former. “You (BJP) want action against PFI and SDPI. However, you are also doing the same thing. What is the difference between you and them? Your ministers are involved in promoting fear and hatred among communities,” he said, referring to recent remarks of Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde and MP Shobha Karandlaje.

To a question on banning PFI and SDPI, he said that it was the responsibility of the Central government. “Let Hegde and Shobha stage a dharna in front of Parliament or Prime Minister’s Office and demand the ban,” he said.