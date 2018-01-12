KALABURAGI and HASSAN: Hundreds of activists belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kalaburagi and Hassan took to the streets on Friday protesting against chief minister Siddaramaiah and his alleged comments against the BJP- RSS and Bajarang Dal.

In Kalaburagi, over 200 activists marched to the Congress office and courted arrest as part of a 'Jail Bharo' agitation call given by the BJP's state unit. The protestors at Kalburagi included city unit president BG Patil (who is also an MLC), District (rural) president Doddappa Gowda Naribol, Kalaburagi-South MLA Dattatreya Patil Naribol, former minister Revu Naik Belamagi and former MLC Shashil Namoshi.

The activists launched a protest procession from the BJP office situated at Super Market locality of Kalaburagi, raising slogans against chief minister Siddaramaiah and working president Dinesh Gundu Rao for branding BJP and RSS activists as terrorists. The activists were stopped near the agriculture office circle few meters away from Congress Party office by a barricade. However, they managed to remove the barricade and reached the Congress party office and started a protest. Later they were arrested by the police.

In Hassan, BJP leaders spoke out strongly against Siddaramaiah and termed him the worst CM that the state has ever had. About hundreds of BJP workers took out a march and tried to surround the District Congress Committee office. The workers were led by district BJP president Yoga Ramesh and started a march from the BJP office in KR Puram, raising slogans against CM Siddaramaiah, till they reached the Congress office.

Addressing the gathering district BJP President Yoga Ramesh said that Karnataka has witnessed the worst CM so far in Siddaramaiah. He said that the Congress is supporting the terrorism by luring a particular community in the country. "How can Siddaramaiah ban the RSS, Bajarang Dal or any Hindu organisation when the former PMs including Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi didn't touch the RSS," he said adding that Congress leaders had also warned the CM against the airing of statements against Hindu organisations in the future.