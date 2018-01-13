BENGALURU: THE Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday announced an agreement with Golden Hour, a city-based provider of emergency services, to enhance passenger safety across the corporation’s fleet of buses. Transport Minister H M Revanna, who was present, termed the agreement ‘life changing’ and said that under the agreement, Golden Hour will equip KSRTC buses with a carefully assembled first-aid kits and also train more than 35,000 drivers, conductors and technical staff on life-saving techniques.

Training will be based on a curriculum designed by critical care specialists keeping in mind the standards set by the American Heart Association, a statement from Golden Hour said.On the occasion, 86 drivers/conductors who have had an accident-free record for several years were also awarded silver medals. The KSRTC also announced an accident mass rescue wagon, designed to accommodate eight critically injured victims in a lying-down position and 16 victims with minor injuries in a seated position, which will help render immediate medical assistance. The wagon will be located at Hebbal bus bay and anyone who witnesses an accident with mass casualties can call 1062 to alert the call centre.

Indefinite hunger strike from Jan 30

The staff and workers federation of KSRTC will start an indefinite hunger strike from January 30 demanding that the corporation release pending payments to employees. Accusing the transport corporations in the state of not paying insurance premiums and provident fund payments on time and of withholding gratuity payments, the federation said that it was forced to go on a hunger strike. There will be no bandh call given out, the federation clarified.