BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest at the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Mauritius. According to Paramasivum Pillay, Vice President of Mauritius, Modi will be invited to attend the golden jubilee Independence Day celebrations, which will be held on March 12.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Legislative Council chairman D H Shankaramurthy in Vidhana Soudha, he said the island nation is looking for collaboration with the IT industry of Bengaluru.

The country is also looking to boost its prospects in medical tourism and education sector with help from India.The relationship between India and Mauritius was strengthened after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the country. Pillay said 50 per cent of the 1.3 million population in the country was of Indian origin, including himself, and hold an Overseas Indian Citizen card. Pillay will participate in a fest to be held at JSS Mahavidyapeetha in Mysuru on Saturday.