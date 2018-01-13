MANGALURU: A group of Muslim leaders led by Dakshina Kannada Muslim Federation president and former mayor K Ashraf paid a visit to Deepak Rao’s house to console his family.

Ashraf told Deepak’s mother Prema that the Muslim community is with the family in its hour of grief and will pray to god to give them the strength to bear the loss. Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy who was in city on Friday also visited Deepak and Abdul Basheer’s houses to console their families. Sources said he promised justice to both families and thanked them for co-operating with police in investigations and maintaining law and order situation.

Reddy said police will get to the bottom of Deepak Rao and Basheer murder case.Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting with senior police officers from DK, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru, he said two teams headed by officers of ACP rank will probe the murders. A third team will probe the attack on Mudasser.