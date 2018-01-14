BENGALURU: Unity must be the mantra, defend Siddaramaiah whenever BJP targets him on any issue. This seems to be the message of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to the state party team which met him in New Delhi on Saturday.

After taking over as the Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi will visit Karnataka for the first time for three days from February 10 to add vigour to the party’s campaign to retain power in the state.

During his first round of campaigning in Karnataka, Rahul is likely to interact with students, farmers and industry representatives in the state, while also continuing with his ‘soft-Hindutva’ strategy by visiting temples.

During his discussions in Delhi with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president G Parameshwara and other senior party leaders, Rahul is said to have focused on strategies to counter BJP, which is making Hindutva a strong poll issue. In the meeting, he is said to have told them to work in a united manner for the party’s victory.

Rahul met the senior leaders separately and got their views on the current political situation in the state, before meeting the entire delegation and asking them to work together. Rahul asked Congress leaders from Karnataka to focus more on booth committees and strengthening the party from that level.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Siddaramaiah said Rahul Gandhi was happy with the poll preparations and functioning of the government as there was no anti-incumbency against the government, which has fulfilled all promises made during the 2013 assembly elections.