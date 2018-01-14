BELAGAVI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was impressed with state-of-the-art technology, doctors and support staff of the KLE Society’s Prabhakar Kore Hospital.

Inaugurating the Nuclear Medicine and PET-CT Department machine at the hospital on Saturday, Singh lauded chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore for offering free treatment through 400-bed KLE Society’s Charitable Hospital.

He also expressed satisfaction over the KLE Society management under the leadership of Kore which has brought positive change in health sector in this part of the state.

Kore briefed about the facilities being provided at the hospital as well as in the charitable block. The PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography) is useful tool in definitive detection of cancer, Kore said.

Hospital Medical Director Dr M V Jali said the Radio Nuclear Therapy will aid in treatment of hyperthyroidism and liver cancer.