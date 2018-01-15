BENGALURU: The state’s Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs), which are health facilities where children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) are admitted and managed, are seeing a reduced number of admissions over the past five years. This despite a shocking 60.9 per cent of children aged 0 to 5 suffering from nutrition-related disorders.

There are 32 NRCs in the state and from Rs 2.19 crore released in 2014-15, it is now down to Rs 1.32 crore in 2017-18 (till August). While there were 5,264 SAM children under the age of five treated in 2014-15 at these centres, the numbers dipped to 4,419 in 2016-17.

The funds come from the Centre through the National Health Mission and not from the state government. The health department attributes it to social factors like inability of daily wagers to leave their children at the NRC for two weeks.

A mother is given Rs 299 per day for accompanying the child in the centre, out of which Rs 125 is for her food and Rs 174 is compensation for her wage loss. The Centre also spends Rs 125 for the food of the kid and Rs 125 for drugs, which translate to Rs 250 in total.

SAM kids are started on a catch-up diet and then on a regular diet, and are simultaneously treated for co-morbidities like diarrhoea, worms, anaemia or respiratory tract infections.

“Every two months, SAM children are identified at primary health centres, sub centres and anganwadis. There is a weight and height ratio that the child is required to meet. If it is lesser than that or if there are any emergency signs, oedema, persistent vomiting, fever, fast breathing, or weakness are admitted to an NRC,” said K Savitha Devi, scientific officer, nutrition programme, department of health and family welfare.

At least 60.9 per cent of children in the state below the age of five are anaemic, and 36.2 per cent have stunted growth. “The funds released reduced because we couldn’t show expenditure. The number of admissions is reducing because of social factors. Women won’t agree to live in an NRC for 14 days. She’s given Rs. 174 incentive which is less. The women earn around Rs 300 -- Rs 400 per day,” she said. This year, 3,738 malnourished children have been identified so far.

Each NRC has 10-20 beds, one medical officer, four nurses, a cook, an attender and a nutritionist. The centre is equipped with a kitchen and play area. “The children are started on nutritious powders called F-75 and F-100. Several children don’t come for follow-ups too. We are trying to deal with this problem by counselling mothers at anganwadis,” she said.