HUBBALLI/HAVERI: A day after a TV journalist’s body was shifted in a garbage van, the state machinery has reacted and taken steps. Criticism poured from all corners over police apathy while several people came forward to help the family members.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered an inquiry under IGP Eastern Range and SP Haveri, the police sub inspector attached to Hangal station was transferred on Monday. Reacting to a story published in Express, Siddaramaiah said, “I am at pain to read this.” Siddaramaiah added in his tweet , ADGP Traffic and Road Safety will get a report about the incident.

On Sunday, television journalist Mounish Pothraj, 28, was found dead near a roadside tree at Gundur village on Hangal-Bankapur road. Police suspect that the victim may have rammed into the tree. Haveri Police said that sub inspector Gururaj N Mylar’s transfer is based on a report submitted by Dy SP, Shiggaon, after the body of the journalist was transported from the accident spot to mortuary in Hangal Government Hospital in a garbage truck.

Mylar has now been transferred to Haveri District Special Intelligence Wing with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, actor Prakash Rai announced `1 lakh compensation to the family members of Mounish. Several journalists’ associations have come forward to help the family members.