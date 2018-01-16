BENGALURU: Caught in a dilemma over implementation of Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission report, the state government on Monday assured its implementation without any further delay.

The state government would seek the advice of Advocate General and legal experts on implementing the report, which has recommended internal reservation for various Dalit castes coming under SC category.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Dalit ministers, legislators and community leaders, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Social Welfare minster H Anjaneya said, “One more round of meeting would be convened with the Dalit leaders after getting a legal opinion from the experts. The issue would be then taken up in the state cabinet after seeking the opinion of Dalit leaders.”

The Dalit leaders were assured of a decision without any further delay, Anjaneya added. The Chief Minister was compelled to hold a series of meetings in the last few weeks with Dalit outfits in the backdrop of demand by the SC Left Wing (castes at the bottom rung of SCs) groups for providing internal reservation among SCs to ensure justice for these castes, which have failed to get a fair share of the reservation among the SCs. The SC Ring Wing groups are opposing the demand.